Amazon Book Sale: Snag Stellar Savings on New Books Right Now

Nothing says summer like spending a day at the beach day with a good book. And if you're looking for new reading material, Amazon has got you covered. Kick off your summer reading with huge savings across all book genres. During Amazon's Book Sale, you can save up to 50% off print books, including some of today's bestsellers, and up to 80% off Kindle eBooks. Whether you prefer reading on your Kindle or you still enjoy the simple joy of turning physical pages, you'll find something that works for you. The book sale kicked off on May 15 and will run until May 20, so you have a few days to make your selections. Don't wait too long to take advantage of these deals.

Save up to 80% on curated recommendations made by Amazon Books Editors, including Kindle Books like Memphis, The Last Bookshop in London, Now Is Not the Time to Panic, The Human Origins of Beatrice Porter and Other Essential Ghosts, The God of Good Looks and The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song.

You can also snag a few celebrity memoirs for Kindle for just $3 each, including Viola Davis' Finding Me, Molly Shannon's Hello Molly! and Anthony Bourdain's World Travel: An Irreverent Guide. Print copies are also discounted, but not as heavily. Have a recent grad to celebrate? You can grab a hardcover edition of Oh, the Places You'll Go! for under $8 right now. That's almost half of the current price of the paperback version.

If you decide you need a new Kindle to get all your reading done, consider browsing our roundup of best e-readers to find a solid option. For something with a more robust set of features, we've gathered plenty of tablet deals, too.