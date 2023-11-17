Amazon Black Friday Deals Slash Up to 43 Percent Off These Big-Name Android Tablets

When it comes to buying a new tablet it's easy to think that the only good ones have an Apple logo on the back. But that isn't the case anymore, with some big-name players like Google and Samsung making some wonderful tablets at great prices. And with Black Friday upon us you know those prices just got even lower.

Right now the Black Friday deals mean you're going to pay up to 43% less for your new Android tablet. All you have to do is pick which one you like best and then choose a color. Pretty simple, right?

There are a ton of different options and configurations to check out so be sure to do that before making a buying decision. But that being said, there are a couple of tablets that catch our eye here, starting with the Google Pixel Tablet. Arguably the closest thing to an Apple iPad that you're going to find without actually buying one, this slate comes with 128GB of storage and its own charging dock. That dock does more than charge, though -- it also acts as a speaker as well, turning a docked Pixel Tablet into a smart speaker with a huge 11-inch screen. All of that would normally run for $499 but it's yours for just $399 today and you can choose from three different colors, too.

Looking for something a bit smaller or cheaper? The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is just $99 right now and comes with an 8.7-inch display. It's kid-friendly at that size yet still has a long-lasting battery and a sturdy metal frame.

Don't worry if you don't see what you're looking for just yet. It's still early days for this year's Amazon Black Friday sales and we expect there's more to come from the online retailer over the coming days.