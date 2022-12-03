Amazon Basics Office Products and Electronics Are Now Discounted up to 38%

If you're looking for home office essentials, microSD cards and other everyday devices for the home, the weeks leading up to Christmas are chock-full of great deals. Right now select products from Amazon Basics are , including batteries, surge protectors, memory cards and flash drives, making it a great time to stock up or grab some budget-friendly options to put under the tree.

You can save 25% off a 16-pack of right now, bringing the price to $21. They come precharged, so you'll be ready to go when all those toys and electronics are unwrapped Christmas morning. There's also a 12-pack of on sale for $12.

And if you're looking for storage, you can snag a of 64GB microSD memory cards for $12. You can also get 38% off a if you need, well, a terabyte of storage, which brings the price from $158 down to $98. (There are also all kinds of sizes available in between.) MicroSD cards make excellent gifts, especially paired with other electronics that use them.

However, if you prefer a flash drive for quick backup of documents while you're on the go or want a low-cost stocking-stuffer most people will appreciate, grab a . It comes with 128GB of storage and is marked down to just $11 -- that's a 35% savings. Or grab the for $8 more.

You can also find savings on a 400VA 255W surge protector. It has six surge-protected outlets, three of which also provide battery backup for an uninterrupted power supply. What this means is that when the power goes out unexpectedly, this unit can provide a little extra time to save data and shutdown your equipment safely. It also has built-in alerts for a low battery level and other indications you may need -- and it's marked down by 20%.

There are also discounts on a , and more, so be sure to shop the before these deals expire.

