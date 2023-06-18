Amazon and Best Buy Knock Up to 50% Off Already Affordable Motorola Phones

While Apple, Google and Samsung may make some of the most popular phones on the market right now, they're not the only brands with something to offer. Earning a spot on our list of the best phones under $500, Motorola has some excellent budget-friendly alternatives, and right now, you can get your hands on one of these affordable devices for even less. Amazon, Best Buy and Motorola are offering discounts on a variety of current and previous-gen models, with some discounted by as much as 50%. There's no set expiration for these deals, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There are quite a few different discounted Motorola phones to choose from right now. One of the most affordable options is the new 2023 Moto G Stylus, which you can pick up for just $180, $20 off the list price. It has 64GB of storage, a 50MP camera and a built-in stylus, but no 5G support. If you want 5G support on a budget, then you can upgrade to the 2022 Moto G Power, which features 6GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 6.5-inch HD display. It's on sale for $200 at Amazon, which is half off the usual price. There's also the 2023 Moto G Power, which features a more powerful processor and slightly upgraded display, and is currently $20 off, dropping the price down to $280.

Or if you're looking for a more advanced model, you can pick up to 2022 Motorola Edge for $350, which saves you $250 compared with the list price. It features 5G support, as well as a 6.6-inch full HD display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, a 50MP rear camera system, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. Or you can upgrade to the 2022 Motorola Edge Plus, which is currently 50% off at Best Buy, dropping the price to $500. It has double the storage, as well as a larger 6.7-inch OLED display and a more advanced first-gen Snapdragon 8 processor.

And Motorola is offering $250 off the Edge Fusion 30, which drops the starting price to $450. It's a 2022 model that's equipped with a powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, as well as 5G and Wi-Fi 6/6E support for lightning fas performance. It features a 6.5-inch edge-to-edge display and comes with 256GB of built-in storage. You can also bundle it with a pair of noise-canceling Motorola earbuds for an extra $100.

And be sure to check out our full roundup of all the best phone deals for even more bargains.