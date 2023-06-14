Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Allbirds Is Knocking Up to 40% Off Select Styles Right Now

Snag new shoes for summer with big discounts on stylish sneakers and slides from Allbirds during the company's Fourth of July sale.

Allbirds sneakers and slides are displayed against a mint background.
Allbirds/CNET

It's important to invest in comfy, well-fitting shoes that can keep up with all your adventures. If you're in search of a new pair of kicks that are stylish and affordable, check out all Allbirds. The brand is kicking off its Fourth of July sale now, offering up to 40% off select styles of popular sneakers and slides just in time for summer. These deals are available now through July 7. 

See at Allbirds

Right now Tree Runners for women are available starting at $84 -- a $21 discount on the usual list price. And the men's version

starts at just $64, saving you up to $41. It's a solid, lightweight walking shoe made from eucalyptus fiber threads. But if you prefer a pair of slides for summer so you can go from walking around town to hanging by the pool in a snap, you may want to grab some Sugar Slides, which are marked down to just $24. And for a great pair of running and jogging shoes, both men's and women's Tree Flyer sneakers are down to $89 -- that's a whopping $71 off the usual price. 

Be sure to check out the entire sale selection at Allbirds to find the right pair to match your summer wardrobe. 

