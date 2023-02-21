All-Time Low Peloton Bike Pricing Returns Today Only With This $395 Discount

The Peloton Bike has earned a cult following among fitness enthusiasts, and today's the perfect time to pick one up and give your 2023 workout goals a boost. If the price was the biggest thing holding you back, Woot's one-day sale might be enough to convince you to take the plunge. That's close to $400 off its regular price and a return to the lowest price we've seen. Whether you're a regular cyclist or are just starting to build your home gym, it's a deal you won't want to miss.

The Peloton Bike fits in a small area, needing only a 4-by-2-foot space. It has a 21.5-inch display and rear-facing speakers that let you take immersive classes and get the most out of your workouts. To use the Peloton, you'll need to have a Peloton All-Access membership, which runs $44 a month and gives you access to the whole library of videos for your whole family. are all sold separately.

If you shop from Peloton direct, you can get some . Be sure to check out all the options and see which works best for you.

