All-Time Low Peloton Bike Pricing Returns Today Only With This $395 Discount

The Peloton Bike has earned a cult following among fitness enthusiasts, and today's the perfect time to pick one up and give your 2023 workout goals a boost. If the price was the biggest thing holding you back, Woot's one-day sale offering the original Peloton Bike for just $1,050 might be enough to convince you to take the plunge. That's close to $400 off its regular price and a return to the lowest price we've seen. Whether you're a regular cyclist or are just starting to build your home gym, it's a deal you won't want to miss.
Woot is offering a stellar discount on a Peloton bike right now, bringing the cost back to the lowest price we've ever seen -- but this deal won't stick around for long. The price includes free scheduled delivery inside your doorway.
The Peloton Bike fits in a small area, needing only a 4-by-2-foot space. It has a 21.5-inch display and rear-facing speakers that let you take immersive classes and get the most out of your workouts. To use the Peloton, you'll need to have a Peloton All-Access membership, which runs $44 a month and gives you access to the whole library of videos for your whole family. Shoes, mats and more are all sold separately.
If you shop from Peloton direct, you can get some accessories bundled with the Bike. Be sure to check out all the options and see which works best for you.
