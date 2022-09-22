All of Apple's MacBook Air M2 Models Are $100 Off at Best Buy Today Only

Apple redesigned the MacBook Air for 2022, but in doing so also raised its price. That's not great if you want to upgrade to the latest model, but there's a rare opportunity to right now, which could help soften the blow. The $100 markdown applies to all configurations of the machine today, including 256GB and 512GB variants and all four color variants, making for the best MacBook Air M2 deal we've seen so far.

The 2022 MacBook Air model has seen as a complete design overhaul, now featuring a larger and brighter 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display and thinner profile. Inside, it's powered by Apple's all-new M2 chip which allows for a performance bump of up to 40% and battery life as long as 18 hours, according to Apple. The model on sale at Amazon features a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. Other notable improvements include a 1080p FaceTime camera, a four-speaker sound system with support for Spatial Audio and support for Apple's innovative MagSafe charging cable.

Best Buy's sale is slated to end tonight meaning you only have a limited time to score the $100 discount. The price cut on select models is also being matched at and .