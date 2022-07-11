Nearly All of Apple's AirPods Get Sweet Deals Before Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Ahead of Prime Day 2022, Amazon has discounted a couple different models of AirPods. The , the AirPods Pro are on Amazon right now (down from $249), while the AirPods Max headphones are (from $549). If you're looking for a new pair of Bluetooth headphones and use Apple devices, there aren't many better choices than a pair of AirPods.

Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds come with a MagSafe charging case and feature about 24 hours of listening time total. On a single charge, the AirPods Pro earbuds can last up to 4.5 hours. AirPods Pro also feature spatial audio, active noise cancellation and a Transparency mode, the latter of which allows you to hear your surroundings while you listen to your music or podcasts. This is a great feature for people who need to hear street traffic or construction when doing activities like running or cycling.

The AirPods Max over-ear headphones, on the other hand, can last up to 20 hours of listening time without needing to charge at all. Like the AirPods Pro, the Max also feature spatial audio, active noise cancellation and Transparency mode.

My personal favorite AirPods feature is the ability to connect them to all of your Apple devices and switch between them quickly with no fuss. I have my AirPods Pro connected to my iPhone, iPad and MacBook Pro, and being able to quickly join a Zoom meeting on my MacBook Pro after listening to a podcast on my iPhone is a game-changing experience. All you have to do is open the device you're planning on using, and your AirPods connect in a matter of seconds.