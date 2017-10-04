Alex Toys Rub a Dub Jungle Waterfall for $5 + free shipping

123Stores via Sears offers the Alex Toys Rub a Dub Jungle Waterfall for $5.02 with free shipping. That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $3 (although most retailers charge $23 or more). It includes a pitcher, propeller, elephant funnel, banana slide, and monkey head.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!