Best Prime Day Deals Prime Day Deals Under $50 Anti-Prime Day Sales Prime Day Chromebooks Prime Day Headphone Deals Smart Home, Appliance Deals on Prime Day Air Fryers on Prime Day Dell XPS 17 9720 Laptop Review
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

This Sneaky Amazon Deal Saves Non-Prime Members $14 on a 4-Pack of AirTags

While you'll need a Prime Membership to take advantage of most Amazon deals today, but this discounted pack of Apple AirTags is a rare exception.

Jared DiPane headshot
Jared DiPane
2 min read
four round apple airtags with different engravings, including the initials AP and a happy face emoji
Sarah Tew/CNET

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Have you ever misplaced your keys or wallet and been late to an event because of it? It's a frustrating problem if you have a hectic schedule. But you can solve that problem right now and avoid losing your keys, wallet or other important item again. 

Right now, Amazon has a four-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers on sale for $85, which is $14 less than Apple sells them for. And while Amazon's massive Prime Day sale runs all day long, this is not technically a Prime Day deal. That means that you don't have to be a member to take advantage of this discount, and there's a chance this deal will be available for longer than just today. Though, without a clear-cut expiration, you may still want to get your order in sooner rather than later. 

See at Amazon

Apple sells AirTags as both singles and in four-packs, but it's better to have more than less. Setting them up is quite simple: You just pair them to your iPhone or iPad with a one-tap process, and attach them to the item you commonly lose. The AirTags show up in the Find My app so you can easily find your item, and you can play a sound on the AirTag's built-in speaker to track them or ask Siri to help you locate them. If you actually lose the item, you can put it in "Lost Mode," which will then ping you if the AirTag is detected on the Find My network.

They have user-replaceable batteries that should last for about a year and are IP67 water- and dust-resistant. Be sure to grab a few AirTag holders as well to make it easier to attach these to your favorite devices and personal belongings.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple AirTags made a good small impression
6:55