The AirPods Pro 2 Just Hit a New All-Time Low Price at Walmart

Apple's sleek second-gen AirPods Pro are one of the overall best pairs of earbuds on the market right now. And while they may be a little pricey at $249, now you have a chance to get your hands on a pair for less. Walmart is offering a whopping $80 off the original model with the Lightning charging case as part of its Black Friday sale, which kicked off today, Nov. 22. Walmart's sale knocks them down to a new all-time low price of just $169.

CNET's resident audio expert David Carnoy called the AirPods Pro 2 the "best lightweight earbuds you can buy" in his original review. They offer some of the best noise-canceling capabilities you'll find on a pair of earbuds and have a built-in transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings. Plus, they will automatically optimize volume based on your environment. iPhone users will also get access to exclusive features like personalized spatial audio and hands-free Siri access. And the AirPods Pro 2 boast Qi wireless charging and have an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge (with the charging case).

It's worth noting that Apple recently released an updated version of the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging, as well as slightly improved dust resistance and lossless audio support for its Vision Pro VR headset. But this offer is only available on the original model that charges via Lightning cable. And there are plenty of other Walmart Black Friday deals that you can shop now, including discounts on top-rated headphones, laptops, tablets and much more.