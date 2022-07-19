AirPods 3 Are Back in Stock and Discounted at Amazon

Apple's AirPods are some of the most popular wireless earbuds out there so it was no surprise that deals on them ahead of Prime Day didn't last that long. For Apple's AirPods 3 in particular, they were available for a matter of hours at a new record-low price before they became unavailable for the rest of the event. If you missed your shot to snag a set on sale, now's the time to rectify that as the and even drop to $160.

Though Prime Day's price was lower, this is still a good opportunity to save close to $20 on Apple's latest AirPods and saves you paying full price at Apple or other third-party retailers like Best Buy. The deal is being if you prefer to shop there, however.

Apple's AirPods 3 come packed with a lot of features, including Apple's H1 chip for fast performance, easy to use controls, improved sound quality with spatial audio and adaptive EQ as well as an impressively long battery life. In fact, these AirPods will last up to 6 hours on a single charge and up to 5 hours with spatial audio enabled. And the charging case provides up to 30 hours of listening time plus the ability to charge via MagSafe. They're sweat- and water-resistant, too, and the new design is comfortable to wear for extended periods of time, making them a great option for exercise and commuting, alike.