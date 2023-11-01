CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

The deal below was selected by CNET editorial staff from Walmart’s best holiday offers, a paid partner. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

AirPods 2 to Hit New Record Low $69 Price in Walmart's Black Friday Sale

There's never been a more affordable way to snag a set of Apple's popular earbuds.

avatar
avatar
Adam Oram Deals Writer
Adam Oram is a Deals Writer at CNET. He studied Media at Newcastle University and has been writing about technology since 2013. He previously worked as a Senior Writer at iMore, Deals Editor at Thrifter, and as an Apple Genius. His spare time is spent watching football (both kinds), playing Pokémon games, and eating vegan food.
Expertise Deals, Apple
See full bio
Adam Oram
Apple AirPods 2
Apple/CNET

Apple's AirPods have become almost ubiquitous in the world of wireless earbuds, but the iconic white buds are on the more expensive end of things. That's about to change with Black Friday right around the corner, though, with Walmart set to drop the price of the entry-level AirPods 2 down to just $69. That represents a new all-time low for the popular earbuds, with $60 off the Apple store price. 

The only catch is that you can't buy them just yet. This deal is slated to go live on Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. ET when Walmart's Black Friday sale officially kicks off. Walmart Plus members will gain early access from noon ET. 

See at Walmart

Usually $129, the AirPods 2 utilize the same H1 chip found in the newer AirPods 3, meaning you get the same hands-free support for Siri and seamless connectivity with your Apple devices. Tapping gestures allow you to control your music playback without needing to get your phone out, and built-in sensors allow for auto-pausing of media when you take an AirPod out of your ear. Plus, they have an impressive battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge (with the included charging case). 

Though the AirPods 2 are no longer the most advanced model available these days, they remain the best AirPods for folks on a tighter budget -- especially at this price, which means you don't have to scout around for AirPods alternatives. 

Why pay full price for new headphones?
Track prices on all your favorite options and get notified when we find the best deal.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Mobile Guides

Phones

Foldable Phones

Headphones

Mobile Accessories

Smartwatches

Wireless Plans