AirPods 2 to Hit New Record Low $69 Price in Walmart's Black Friday Sale

Apple's AirPods have become almost ubiquitous in the world of wireless earbuds, but the iconic white buds are on the more expensive end of things. That's about to change with Black Friday right around the corner, though, with Walmart set to drop the price of the entry-level AirPods 2 down to just $69. That represents a new all-time low for the popular earbuds, with $60 off the Apple store price.

The only catch is that you can't buy them just yet. This deal is slated to go live on Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. ET when Walmart's Black Friday sale officially kicks off. Walmart Plus members will gain early access from noon ET.

Usually $129, the AirPods 2 utilize the same H1 chip found in the newer AirPods 3, meaning you get the same hands-free support for Siri and seamless connectivity with your Apple devices. Tapping gestures allow you to control your music playback without needing to get your phone out, and built-in sensors allow for auto-pausing of media when you take an AirPod out of your ear. Plus, they have an impressive battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge (with the included charging case).

Though the AirPods 2 are no longer the most advanced model available these days, they remain the best AirPods for folks on a tighter budget -- especially at this price, which means you don't have to scout around for AirPods alternatives.