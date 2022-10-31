AirPods 2 Price Falls to $85 Today Only at Best Buy (Save $44)

With the release of the AirPods Pro 2, Apple's AirPods lineup has a lot to offer, but don't discount the AirPods 2 just because they aren't the most cutting-edge model currently available. If you're on a limited budget, but need some wireless earbuds that have some impressive specs, the AirPods 2 are still a good option.

While Apple reduced the cost of the second-generation AirPods from $159 to $129, Best Buy is taking it a step further by to just $85 for one day only -- that's a $44 savings. The sale is only available to My Best Buy members, so be sure to sign in with your free account to see the lower price. Walmart is with the AirPods 2 at $90 there.

The AirPods 2 come equipped with the same H1 chip as the AirPods 3 and offer the same quick connectivity and support hands-free Siri access. You'll also get up to five hours of playback on a single charge, with up to 24 hours total with the charging case, which is included. These AirPods also provide up to three hours of talk-time.

Note, however, that this model contains the standard lightning charging case and not the wireless charging case. These headphones also lack the spatial audio feature that the newer models boast, so if you're looking for the best sound, it may be worth the cost to get a more upgraded version. However, for the average listener, these are a solid option that is hard to beat with a price this low.

