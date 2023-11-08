AirPods 2 Hit New $69 Low at Amazon Ahead of Black Friday
Apple's AirPods 2 likely won't stick around at almost half price for long, so snag your set right now.
If you've been holding out for an AirPods deal worth buying this year, now's the time to whip out your credit card. Amazon has just dropped the price of the entry-level AirPods 2 down to just $69 in an early Black Friday deal you won't want to miss.
This deal is a match for a Walmart sale on the AirPods 2, though you'll need a Walmart Plus membership to snag the savings there until 3 p.m. ET today, Nov. 8, when anyone can get in on the deal. Amazon hasn't waited around on matching the price though, meaning you can score the $60 savings right now.
The AirPods 2 sell for $129 at the Apple Store and go for nearer $100 at other retailers most of the year, so either way you look at it this is a stellar deal on some of the most popular earbuds on the market. This is a new all-time low price for the earbuds, beating the $79 price we saw previously during Prime Day.
And though these are a slightly older model, the AirPods 2 remain the best AirPods for folks on a tighter budget -- especially at this price. They have the same H1 chip found in the newer AirPods 3, so you get the same Siri hands-free experience and easy device switching across your iPhone, Mac and iPad. You'll get up to 24 hours of playback time on a single charge (with the included charging case).
More Black Friday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons.
Why pay full price for new headphones?
Add CNET Shopping
Mobile Guides
Phones
Foldable Phones
Headphones
Mobile Accessories
Smartwatches
Wireless Plans