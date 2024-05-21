Air Purifiers Are Up to 30% Off During Blueair's Memorial Day Sale

An air purifier can go a long way in helping with allergies, pollen, dust and pets like cats and dogs. You just have to make sure you get a good model. While that can sometimes be quite pricey, there are lots of Blueair discounts ongoing as we move into Memorial Day deals, that are well worth taking advantage of. Some of them offer up to 30% off the standard air purifier price.

The Blueair Blue Pure 311i Plus Max is an enhanced version of the standard Blueair Blue Pure 311i Max, which made it into our favorite air purifiers of 2024. The big difference with the Plus model is that it can purify air over a larger space -- now up to 1,116 square feet, as opposed to the 929 square feet of the standard model. The big 30% discount takes the 311 Plus Max down to $210 from its regular retail price of $300. In fact, it's currently cheaper than the 311 Max at $230, so you may as well get the bigger one. On top of this, it manages a faster, quieter, and more efficient filtration with its HEPASilent technology compared with other HEPA filters. Not to mention, voice and app controls for added convenience.

Other models available include its flagship Blue Pure 211i Max model designed for extra large open areas for $245. This is down a good $105 from $350, representing a 30% price cut. Similarly, the Blue Pure 411i Max, which is ideal for small spaces is 25% off. This means you can take it home for $128, a saving of $42 from its usual $170. All of these deals are set to end on May 27, so don't miss out.

Air purifiers can be a great asset to any home, but if you're looking for other upgrades for your space, we've gathered up Memorial Day smart home deals worth checking out, including smart lighting, speakers and other discounted devices that can simplify your daily routine.