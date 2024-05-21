X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Air Purifiers Are Up to 30% Off During Blueair's Memorial Day Sale

Suffer from allergies? Own a cat or dog? Too much dust where you live? An air purifier can help you out.

Adrian Marlow Writer I
Adrian is a deals writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film, before transitioning into commerce writing in 2021. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
Expertise Deals
See full bio
Matt Poskitt Writer
Matt Poskitt is a freelance journalist who specializes in movies, TV, video games, tech, or otherwise. He's also turned his hand to everything from mattresses to motorbikes as a writer. Before entering the world of freelancing, Matt headed up the games and entertainment section at T3 under Future Publishing, alongside being found across TechRadar, The Guardian, Insider, iNews, IGN, Tom's Guide, Fandom, GamesRadar, GamesIndustry.biz, Digital Spy, PC Gamer Mag, and NME. In his spare time, Matt is an avid cinemagoer, keen runner and average golfer (at best).
See full bio
Amber Guetebier
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
Matt Poskitt
Amber Guetebier
2 min read
blueair-memorial-day.png
Blueair/CNET

An air purifier can go a long way in helping with allergies, pollen, dust and pets like cats and dogs. You just have to make sure you get a good model. While that can sometimes be quite pricey, there are lots of Blueair discounts ongoing as we move into Memorial Day deals, that are well worth taking advantage of. Some of them offer up to 30% off the standard air purifier price. 

Memorial day sale image
Best Memorial Day Appliance Deals

Whether you’re upgrading a single device or want to overhaul your entire home with a bundle, you can follow the latest Memorial Day appliance sales to get the best price.

See Memorial Day Appliance Deals
See at Blueair
See at Amazon

The Blueair Blue Pure 311i Plus Max is an enhanced version of the standard Blueair Blue Pure 311i Max, which made it into our favorite air purifiers of 2024. The big difference with the Plus model is that it can purify air over a larger space -- now up to 1,116 square feet, as opposed to the 929 square feet of the standard model. The big 30% discount takes the 311 Plus Max down to $210 from its regular retail price of $300. In fact, it's currently cheaper than the 311 Max at $230, so you may as well get the bigger one. On top of this, it manages a faster, quieter, and more efficient filtration with its HEPASilent technology compared with other HEPA filters. Not to mention, voice and app controls for added convenience. 

Other models available include its flagship Blue Pure 211i Max model designed for extra large open areas for $245. This is down a good $105 from $350, representing a 30% price cut. Similarly, the Blue Pure 411i Max, which is ideal for small spaces is 25% off. This means you can take it home for $128, a saving of $42 from its usual $170. All of these deals are set to end on May 27, so don't miss out. 

Air purifiers can be a great asset to any home, but if you're looking for other upgrades for your space, we've gathered up Memorial Day smart home deals worth checking out, including smart lighting, speakers and other discounted devices that can simplify your daily routine.

More shopping deals from CNET
See at CNET

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.