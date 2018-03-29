Air Hogs Robo Trax RC All-Terrain Tank for $20 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Air Hogs Robo Trax Remote-Controlled All-Terrain Tank with Robot Transformation for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal we could find now by $3.)



It transforms from an all-terrain tank to a self-balancing robot. Features include two missile bays, sound effects, lights, a 2.4GHz remote control with 100-foot control range, 6 missiles, and rechargeable battery. The remote requires three AAA batteries, not included.