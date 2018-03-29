Air Hogs Robo Trax RC All-Terrain Tank for $20 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Air Hogs Robo Trax Remote-Controlled All-Terrain Tank with Robot Transformation for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal we could find now by $3.)
It transforms from an all-terrain tank to a self-balancing robot. Features include two missile bays, sound effects, lights, a 2.4GHz remote control with 100-foot control range, 6 missiles, and rechargeable battery. The remote requires three AAA batteries, not included.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!