Air Hogs Mission Alpha RC Helicopter for $18 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Air Hogs Mission Alpha Ultimate Mission RC Helicopter for $17.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $42. It features an extending hook & crane plus gyro-stabilization. Included are pick-up loads and drop-off points to create missions; six AA batteries are required, but not included.
