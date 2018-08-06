Air Hogs DR1 FPV Racing Drone for $25 + pickup at Best Buy

Best Buy offers the Air Hogs DR1 FPV Racing Drone for $24.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6.49 shipping cost. That's $5 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's a current low by $13.) It features a 250-foot range, 2.4GHz controller, and smartphone VR headset.
