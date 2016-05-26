AEE AP11 Pro 1080p Drone Quadcopter for $136 + free shipping

  • CNET
Published: 3 hours ago / Deal expires in 5 days from now / Buy Now
$136 Buy Now
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the AEE Technology AP11 Pro 1080p Drone Quadcopter for $169.99. Coupon code "TOYS20" cuts that to $135.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $34, although most charge about $200.) Buy Now
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) / 16MP camera
  • LED indicators
  • flight distance of over 2,000 feet
  • wireless app-based control
