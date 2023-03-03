Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 Is Down to an All-Time Low of Just $40 (Save $60)

Adobe Photoshop Elements remains a popular photo-editing option among both novice hobbyists and expert photographers. While the 2023 version is now available, the 2022 software still has a lot to love. And right now you can purchase the disk version of for Mac and PC for just $40 -- that's a savings of 60%. This offer is only available today, March 3, while supplies last.

With built-in Sensei AI that allows you to warp photos or reframe your video subjects, along with options for adding animations, 3D effects and other elements to your photos and 60 guided edits for instant options that can improve your images, this user-friendly program has everything you need to elevate your photos.

The program itself is simple to use and has varying degrees of editing automation to save you time and effort while editing your pictures. You can still access a ton of manual options for when you want to tweak things yourself, but with all of the automated tech and easy-to-follow guidance offered in this version of Elements, you may find yourself opting for the hassle-free options more often than not -- at least that has been my experience.

Whether you are planning to post your edits to social media or want to use the built-in prints and gifts service to get personalized keepsakes for you or a loved one, this Adobe program is a good choice, especially at this price.

