Add Wireless CarPlay to Your Vehicle For Just $100 Today

We love Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but while most new cars ship with it at least as an option, not all do (we're looking at you, Tesla). Older cars are also left out as well, but this aftermarket portable display supports both CarPlay and Android Auto and now you can put it on your dashboard for a song.

This car accessory would normally set you back around $140 but ordering one today means paying just $100 thanks to a 28% discount currently being offered by StackSocial. You don't need to enter codes or clip coupons either, but you do need to be quick -- there is no telling how long this deal is going to last.

Whether it's CarPlay or Android Autio you want to use, this seven-inch display has it all with support for Bluetooth and voice control so that you can easily make and receive calls, use apps, and more. It's compatible with most car models and comes with everything you'll need to mount it to your car. There's even a convenient suction lock option, too.

Each unit comes with a car charger for power and all the cables you'd expect, while there is even support for mirroring your phone screen and viewing back video files with support for 1080p footage. Just make sure to park up before you get the popcorn out.

Need a new phone to go with your new car accessory? Check out our constantly updated list of the best iPhone deals. Looking for something with more Android? This list of other phone deals might be more your speed.