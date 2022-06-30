Add Some Smarts to Your Home With This $30 Refurb Echo Show 5

Amazon has a smart display for every budget, and right now its most affordable model, the Echo Show 5, is even more affordable. Today only, Woot has a selection of refurbished first-gen Echo Show 5s on sale for just $30. That's $40 less than the refurb price from . This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

According to Woot, all of these units have been tested and inspected by Amazon, and are ensured to be in full working condition, though they may exhibit cosmetic signs of wear and tear. Conditions range from acceptable to very good, but all models are priced at $30, so you should opt for the best condition available.

Even a simple smart display like this Echo Show 5 can make a big difference in your daily routine, and add some much-needed convenience to your life. With Amazon Alexa and a built-in microphone, it can act as your hands-free virtual assistant. Using just your voice, you can ask it to set a timer, look up a recipe, stream your favorite music, check the weather and much more. You can also use it to control other Alexa-compatible smart devices, like lights, thermostats and even door locks. The display is a 5.5-inch touchscreen, and it's equipped with a 1MP camera so you can use it for streaming movies and shows, video chatting with loved ones and more. There's also a dedicated kill switch for the camera and microphone so you can rest easy knowing your privacy is protected.