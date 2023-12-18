Add Some Ambiance to Your Home for Less With Refurb Philips Hue Smart Lights

Adding some smart lighting to your home is an easy way to change the look and feel of a room instantly. Upgrading doesn't have to cost a fortune. Philips Hue smart lights are some of our favorites on the market, and right now you can snag some factory reconditioned bulbs, lamps, bundles and more at a great price from Woot, with prices starting at just $15. These deals are available through Dec. 24, but there's a limited supply available and they may start to sell out before then. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Refurbished devices have been returned, but have at least been inspected and restored to fully working condition, making them a solid way to spend less money than you would by buying a brand new product, while still getting quality items. Plus, your purchase is backed by a 90-day Woot limited warranty, just in case.

If you're looking for deals on light bulbs, you can snag four A19 white smart bulbs for $39 right now. They're dimmable and work with Alexa and Google Assistant. For those looking for a color light bulb to add ambiance to your space, you can pick up this four-pack of A19 color bulbs with 16 million colors for just $130. If you're just getting started, Woot has a 5-piece set that includes four A19 color bulbs and a Hue Hub for just $113 right now.

Looking for something a little more extravagant to jazz up your space? This 2-pack of Philips Hue Play light bars are available for $92. These nifty lights can be positioned near your screen or even mounted to the back of your TV and will sync with your movies or games to create ambient light around your screen for a more immersive experience. You can also score a 6-foot light strip for $60 and a 3-foot extension for $15. Just be sure you have a Hue Bridge hub, which you can pick up for $30.

For outdoor lighting deals, the smart outdoor Welcome floodlight is just $59 right now, and this Hue Ludere security light is $48, although each requires a Hue Hub.

You'll also find deals on smart lamps, recessed lighting and more, so be sure to check out the entire sale selection at Woot to get everything you need for your entire home. Take a look at our roundup of smart home deals for even more options like speakers, plugs, small appliances and more.