Add Smart Lighting to Your Home From as Little as $19 With This Amazon Sale

Smart lighting is a pretty incredible technology, and it can do a lot more than just transform a room in seconds. It can also make watching TV at home more immersive and add some mood lighting to your gaming or streaming setup. And right now at Amazon, you can pick up some Govee smart lighting for as much as 41% off the usual price. There's no set expiration for this sale, so there's no guaranteeing how long these deals will last. We'd recommend getting your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There's a pretty wide range of smart lighting products offered by Govee, so no matter what part of your house you're looking to upgrade, there's a good chance you'll find everything you need for less right now. If you want a cheap smart strip light, you can pick up this 16.4-foot roll of color-changing LEDs. Despite being just $20, it offers highly-customizable colors, app-based controls and the ability to sync with your music. Or if you want to add some mood lighting to your patio or outdoor space, you can grab this set of outdoor string lights. It's available from 24 to 96 feet in length with dimmable warm white LED bulbs and prices as low as $19.

For some easy-to-setup mood lighting in a living room or home office, consider the recently-released Govee RGBIC floor lamp. It's 20% off at $80 which is as low as we'e seen it go in 2023 and offers 100 lumens of adjustable brightness, customizable colors and integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Head to Govee's official Amazon storefront and you'll see even more unique lighting options on sale with huge discounts. These include the Govee DreamView G1 smart gaming backlighting system, which matches the lights and colors on your monitor for a more immersive gaming experience, on sale for $25, or these RGB LED car lights for just $9, 43% off, and add some personality to your vehicle's interior.

