Add New Languages to Your Repertoire With Almost $250 Off a Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription

Taking the time to learn and then master a new language is a big undertaking, but it's worth the effort. If you've been trying to find a way to fit some language learning into your life but struggling to find the time, then subscribing to an app like Rosetta Stone is a great way to do it. And StackSocial currently has a sale on that brings a lifetime subscription down to just $152, almost $250 off, thanks to a 52% direct discount and code ROSETTA, which knocks an extra 20% off of the price tag at checkout. The deal even undercuts the current offer available directly at Rosetta Stone's site.

Rosetta Stone is our favorite language learning app for auditory learners and this membership gives you access to 25 different languages, from Spanish to Korean, allowing you to better communicate with locals on your travels and increase your comfort level in international settings. Even if you don't plan on traveling far from home, improving your language skills has plenty of benefits. Whether you want to speak with international neighbors or enjoy movies and TV shows from other places, hobbyists can get a lot out of this deal, too.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

Every single lesson -- no matter the language -- is broken up into manageable chunks, both online and offline. You also have access to an immersive learning environment that will keep you interested throughout the course to keep your mind on perfecting your studies. Plus, you can even practice your accent using speech recognition technology.

Since this deal is on a lifetime license, you can learn at your own pace without worrying about racking up monthly fees.