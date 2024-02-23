Add CarPlay or Android Auto to Your Vehicle With This $96 Foldable Display

Whether you're using a map service, streaming music and podcasts or staying connected while on the go, you're likely stuck using a system your carmaker chose if you don't have built-in access to Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Regardless of which type of device you own, they're both great ways to enjoy in-car entertainment, and they're also much safer than trying to tap your phone screen while driving.

If you drive an older car that doesn't come with support for CarPlay or Android Auto, you can add both to your vehicle for just $96. The deal at StackSocial saves you 40% off the original $160 asking price for this foldable add-on display. There are tons of CarPlay and Android Auto head units out there, but this approach is much cheaper and easier to install.

This unit comes with a large 6.8-inch touchscreen and supports both Android Auto and CarPlay so it doesn't matter which phone you have. There are plenty of connectivity options as well, including Bluetooth and an aux jack, while a built-in FM transmitter is also offered.

Mounting the display is quick and easy, and support for Siri and Google Assistant for hands-free calling, navigation and music makes this a safer option than trying to stab away at your small phone screen while on the move. Keep in mind that this StackSocial deal could well end at any moment and without warning so factor that into your buying decision.

Looking for a new phone to go with this display? Be sure to check out our collection of the best iPhone deals, while our list of the best phone deals also includes some of the big-name Android models, too.