Add Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to Your Vehicle for Under $100 With This Foldable Display

When it comes to in-car entertainment, you really can't beat Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, depending on what phone you own. Both turn your in-car display into a big iPhone or Android phone of sorts, but not all cars support it -- even hyper-modern electric vehicles like those from Tesla. Now, you can add CarPlay and Android Auto to those vehicles for just $96.

That's all thanks to this deal that saves you 40% off the original $160 asking price for a new Mesay foldable touchscreen display that's just waiting to upgrade your in-car entertainment experience. There are tons of CarPlay and Android Auto head units around, but this approach is much cheaper and easier to install.

This Mesay unit has a large 6.8-inch touchscreen and supports both Android Auto and CarPlay for ultimate compatibility. There are plenty of connectivity options as well, including Bluetooth and an aux jack, while a built-in FM transmitter is also offered.

Mounting the display is quick and easy, and support for Siri and Google Assistant for hands-free calling, navigation and music makes this a safer option than trying to stab away at your small phone screen while on the move. Keep in mind that this StackSocial deal might not be an option for long, so consider placing an order now if you want to add one of these to your vehicle in time for your next road trip.

