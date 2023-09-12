X
Add a Spidey Look to Your PS5 With These Dbrand Panels

You don't need to spend $600 to get a Spider-Man PS5 with Dbrand's Arachnoplates.

Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
Spider-Man PS5 dbrand plates
Dbrand/CNET

When Sony announced it would be selling Spider-Man 2 limited edition PS5 consoles we all knew that we wanted one. But paying $600 to get one, especially if you already own a PS5? No thanks -- why not spend a fraction of that and get these Dbrand side plates instead.

The Dbrand way is to see what companies do and then build on that with something slightly different. It's a tried and tested formula and it's one that means you can now preorder a pair of so-called "Arachnoplates" for just $64.98. That's a whole lot cheaper than buying a brand-new PS5 just to get that Spider-Man look. And with the hotly anticipated Spider-Man 2 game just around the corner, it's time to start getting ready.

See at Dbrand

Sony does make its own Spider-Man 2-themed side panels and they're impossible to get hold of, leaving Dbrand to get involved and plug the availability gap. You can order your new plates now and expect them to arrive after Oct. 20. Dbrand also offers a middle skin for an additional $15 and red lightstrips, which cost an extra $12. Those extras could well be worth every penny if you want to complete the look.

One word of note, though: Make sure you select the correct panels for your particular PS5. There are different panels for the digital and disc-laden PS5 consoles so choose yours from the dropdown menu before adding anything to your cart.

Then all that's left to do is get that Spider-Man 2 preorder in before the Oct. 20 release date.

