Deals

Add a Refurbished HomePod Mini to Your Space for Just $67 Today

These refurb smart speakers should look like new.

Jared DiPane headshot
Jared DiPane

When it comes to smart speakers, there are a lot of options available on the market right now. If you're invested in Apple's ecosystem, odds are you're interested in the HomePod or HomePod Mini, as they are the most compatible with other Apple devices. The one downside to these can be the price, with the HomePod mini normally priced at around $100 and it rarely goes on sale. Right now, BuySpry via eBay has refurbished units in excellent condition that are marked down to just $67.30. You can pick from black, white, orange, blue and yellow right now, though odds are these will start to sell out.

Apple HomePod Mini (refurb)
$67 at eBay

The HomePod mini is Apple's smallest smart speaker, which packs a great audio punch with some serious smarts. During our review of the HomePod Mini, we noticed "the HomePod Mini hits the sweet spot. It does a good job of balancing audio. You still get plenty of bass without sacrificing clarity. I even found myself noticing parts in songs I hadn't noticed before, thanks to its clear sound separation." 

It's worth noting that even though these are refurbished units, BuySpry (the eBay seller) has listed the condition of these as "All HomePods are thoroughly tested and are in complete working order. Device is in Like New (9 out of 10) cosmetic condition. Item will be shipped in generic packaging and includes generic accessories. All purchases include a 60-day seller warranty." That means they should still look and perform like new. 

