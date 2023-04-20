Add a Refurbished HomePod Mini to Your Space for Just $65 Today

Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
When it comes to smart speakers, there are a lot of options available on the market right now. But if you're invested in Apple's ecosystem, odds are you're interested in the HomePod or HomePod Mini as they're the most compatible with other Apple devices. The one downside to these can be the price. The HomePod Mini is normally priced at around $100 and it rarely goes on sale. Right now, BuySpry via eBay has refurbished units in excellent condition that are marked down to just $65. You can pick from space gray, white, orange, blue and yellow right now, though odds are they'll start to sell out.

The HomePod Mini is Apple's smallest smart speaker, and it packs a great audio punch along with some serious smarts. In our review of the HomePod Mini, we noticed "the HomePod Mini hits the sweet spot. It does a good job of balancing audio. You still get plenty of bass without sacrificing clarity. I even found myself noticing parts in songs I hadn't noticed before, thanks to its clear sound separation." 

It's worth noting that even though these are refurbished units, BuySpry (the eBay seller) has listed the condition of these as "All HomePods are thoroughly tested and are in complete working order. Device is in Like New (9 out of 10) cosmetic condition. Item will be shipped in generic packaging and includes generic accessories. All purchases include a 60-day seller warranty." That means they should still look and perform like new. 

