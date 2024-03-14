Add a Professional All-Clad Frying Pan to Your Rack for $40 Right Now (Normally $105)
It's the All-Clad Factory Seconds end-of-winter sale and we spotted Black Friday-esque low prices on the luxury cookware.
All-Clad is perhaps the most coveted cookware brand in the game, but those sturdy, handsome and even heating pots and pans cost a pretty penny. A stainless steel skillet, which is the PA-based kitchen brand's signature line, typically runs you well over $100, but we found skillets as cheap as $40 during All-Clad's factory Seconds sale happening now.
There are dozens of great deals but a few stood out from the bevy of cookware deals: All-Clad's 10-inch stainless steel skillet with lid is down to $70 -- normally $100 or more. And, yes, it's the No.1 pick in CNET's exhaustively tested list of best frying pans for 2024.
All-Clad's smaller French skillet is down to a record-low $40. This is a slightly less versatile pan, however. If you're going to add just one to your collection, you might consider the larger covered skillet.
What does 'factory seconds' mean?
Here's a little more on why these items are so heavily discounted. "Factory Seconds" or "second quality" means the items may have some minor manufacturing defects like a dent or scratch or the branded engraving on the bottom is off-center or missing, but nothing that will affect their performance.
In most cases, the defects are barely noticeable. Some items in this sale are also labeled "damaged packing" (which means exactly what it sounds like), but that should have no bearing on the condition of the All-Clad product itself.
Best All-Clad Factory Seconds deals happening now
This is about as cheap as you'll ever find an All-Clad pan. The 7.5-inch skillet with sloped sides is perfect for and omelet, sear a petit steak or make a quick sauce.
There are tons of great All-Clad deals happening, but the 10-inch stainless-steel skillet is the best.
Why? It's about the most useful piece of cookware you can buy. The 10-inch size is good for almost any job and it includes a tight-fitting lid. This skillet has a list price of $190, but typically sells for $100. Paying $70 for the sleek and sturdy fully-clad frying pan is a steal.
The 12-inch version of the same pan is down to $90.
If you prefer easy nonstick pans, this trio includes an 8-inch skillet and a covered 10- and 12-inch pan to scramble all the eggs your crew can handle with no mess to cleanup after.
A covered saute pan is another extremely versatile piece of cookware. The high lids allow you to simmer sauces and soups without spilling over.
A copper core is the Rolls Royce of cookware materials. It heats incredibly fast and offers precise heat control, but can dent more easily than an aluminum core and it typically costs more, too. This 12-inch pan normally goes for $300 or more -- it's down to $130 during the sale.
Bakers rejoice! This sturdy set includes a half-sheet pan, muffin pan, square pan and loaf pan, plus a rack for cooling and roasting.
This is an awfully nice price for a powerful immersion blender, just in time for soup season.
We have yet to test All-Clad's cutlery, but this attractive collection of kitchen knives with an 8-inch chef's, 7-inch Santoku, 5-inch serrated utility, 3.5-inch paring knife, honing steel and pull-apart shears is on major discount.
A good stockpot comes in handy in a variety of cooking scenarios from boiling pasta to making big batches of soup. This shiny pot is down to $100 during the limited-run sale.
