Add a Professional All-Clad Frying Pan to Your Rack for $40 Right Now (Normally $105)

All-Clad is perhaps the most coveted cookware brand in the game, but those sturdy, handsome and even heating pots and pans cost a pretty penny. A stainless steel skillet, which is the PA-based kitchen brand's signature line, typically runs you well over $100, but we found skillets as cheap as $40 during All-Clad's factory Seconds sale happening now.

There are dozens of great deals but a few stood out from the bevy of cookware deals: All-Clad's 10-inch stainless steel skillet with lid is down to $70 -- normally $100 or more. And, yes, it's the No.1 pick in CNET's exhaustively tested list of best frying pans for 2024.

All-Clad's smaller French skillet is down to a record-low $40. This is a slightly less versatile pan, however. If you're going to add just one to your collection, you might consider the larger covered skillet.

What does 'factory seconds' mean?

Here's a little more on why these items are so heavily discounted. "Factory Seconds" or "second quality" means the items may have some minor manufacturing defects like a dent or scratch or the branded engraving on the bottom is off-center or missing, but nothing that will affect their performance.

All-Clad "second quality" cookware may contain a ding, dent or scratch, but nothing that will affect its performance. All-Clad

In most cases, the defects are barely noticeable. Some items in this sale are also labeled "damaged packing" (which means exactly what it sounds like), but that should have no bearing on the condition of the All-Clad product itself.

Best All-Clad Factory Seconds deals happening now

Home & Cook Sales All-Clad French Skillet: $40 Save $65 This is about as cheap as you'll ever find an All-Clad pan. The 7.5-inch skillet with sloped sides is perfect for and omelet, sear a petit steak or make a quick sauce. $40 at Homeandcooksales

