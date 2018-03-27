Acton Blink Lite Electric Skateboard for $120 after rebate + $9 s&h

Newegg offers the Acton Blink Lite Electric Skateboard in Black for $169.50. This $50 mail-in rebate cuts that to $119.50. With $8.67 for shipping, that's $52 under our mention from last May and the lowest price we've seen for any Acton electric skateboard. (It's the best deal now by $92, although most retailers charge around $250.) This 7.7-lb. skateboard features a 450-watt in-wheel hub motor, top speed of 10 mph, Bluetooth, 70mm wheels, maple deck, LED strip, and rechargeable battery with up to five miles of travel per charge. It can be controlled via the included hand-held remote or via its mobile app. Deal ends April 2.