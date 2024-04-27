Act Now To Snag This Ooni Fyra Pizza Oven for Only $260

Summer is around the corner and that means invitations to barbecues, backyard hangs and beach gatherings. Though these events normally consist of meat, burger and hot dog menus, you can add some pizzazz to any dinner or potluck by cooking a few wood-fired pizzas with a well-respective pizza oven. If you're in the market for one of these devices, you can now snag an Oonie Fyre pizza oven for only $260 at Amazon right now, down from $350.

The Ooni Fyra pizza oven is a great addition to any backyard gathering. This pizza oven is designed to reach temperatures of 950°F (500°C) in only 15 minutes. Its dome roof allows for even heat distribution that lets you make a delicious 12-inch homemade pizza in as little as one minute. To power this pizza oven, you need hardwood pellets that are sold separately.

Weighing roughly 20 pounds and equipped with foldable legs, you can take your pizza oven anywhere delicious pies are needed. Your purchase of this oven includes items you can use to start making pies right away, such as a pizza stone, fuel hopper, fuel tray, removable two-part chimney, and a chimney cover that also works as a pellet scoop.

Ooni recommends that you use a pizza peel that lets you safely reach into the oven to start slicing your pie.

If you're looking for an intuitive pizza oven but not sure if this deal is for you, we've got other recommendations that will help you make delicious pies.