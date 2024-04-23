Act Now to Score Savings on Regal Premiere Movie eTickets

There's nothing like seeing a movie on the big screen. The popcorn and large groups that come together to create a temporary community of cinema lovers can be more thrilling than streaming from your couch. If you love movie nights, then you might enjoy this deal on Regal Cinema eTickets happening at StackSocial right now. This offer scores you 33% off tickets that never expire, meaning you'll pay $12 for movies instead of the usual $18. These eTickets are redeemable at the Regal location of your choice.

Regal Cinemas has over 450 locations in 42 states, Washington DC, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa. That makes these tickets a versatile gift for yourself or someone else.

This deal is valid all year long, has no blackout dates and lets you see any 2D film of your choice. You can also use the value of this ticket as a credit if you decide you'd like to see a Premium format film, but there might be a surcharge for this. Premium format films include showings in IMAX, 3D, 4D, RPX and ScreenX. It's also important to note that ticket redemption via the mobile app or website is subject to a convenience fee.

Premiere eTickets must be used for one movie, which means this deal isn't valid for double features, fan screenings, marathons, private screenings, sports, some international films or MET Opera screenings. Regal Cinemas honors only original tickets and the films available will vary by location. You can see additional terms and conditions on the Regal Cinemas website. But if you love going to the movies, this is still a fantastic deal for date night or the perfect gift -- and it will leave you with a few more dollars in your pocket, too.

But if you do prefer streaming movies at home, we have a number of great TV deals to help you overhaul your in-house entertainment experience on the cheap as well.