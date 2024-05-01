Act Now to Get Your Hands on a Garmin Venu for $50 Off at Amazon

Smartwatches are great for tracking physical activity, staying in touch with family and colleagues and, of course, for keeping track of time. If you've been looking for a sturdy, reliable smartwatch, feast your eyes on this deal. For a limited time, you'll save $50 on the Garmin Venu 3 (45mm) at Amazon. That means you'll pay only $400 for a watch that typically costs $450.

The Garmin Venu 3 is equipped with a slate stainless steel bezel and a screen size of 1.4 inches. It's a casual watch that looks great at the office but shines in the great outdoors as you go about your fitness routine. The smartwatch tracks your heart rate, stress levels and sleep, giving you much-needed information so you can make healthier choices. Garmin also offers sports apps to help you come up with new workouts.

The battery was designed to last up to 14 days, making the Venu 3 one of the longest-lasting smartwatches reviewer Lisa Eadicicco has seen, and making this the perfect watch for longer trips that center on physical activity. You also get Wi-Fi connectivity so you don't miss important alerts. Remember, this deal is only available for a limited time.

