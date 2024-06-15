Act Fast to Score This Anker Portable Cooler for $200 Off in Time for Summer

With the summer season almost upon us, it's a great time to get outside and enjoy the fine weather with ice-cold beverages and delicious snacks. And that doesn't have to be limited to when you're walking-distance from your home's refrigerator -- the Anker EverFrost 40 battery-powered cooler is great for taking cold items on the go. And now it's much cheaper than normal, with a $200 discount at Wellbots. This EverFrost typically costs $849 but is now $649 at checkout. Plus, you can score an extra 10% off with the coupon code DAD10. With the coupon you'll pay only $584.

The Anker EverFrost 40 can keep your items cool for up to 42 hours when fully charged. It has space for 43 liters worth of drinks and snacks, has a suitcase design so you can move it around easily and an input for a 100W solar panel so you can charge it on the go. It also has two USB-A inputs and one USB-C input, so you can charge your devices as you keep your drinks chilled.

The Anker EverFrost 40 is an upgrade of the AnkerEverFrost 30, which can be had at Wellbots for only $539 -- that's $200 off the $799 asking price, plus an additional 10% off with the coupon code DAD10. (It's also still available for $200 off at Amazon right now when you use the on-page coupon.) Like the EverFrost 40, the EverFrost 30 features one USB-C port and two USB-A ports. Its capacity to keep items cool is different though, at up to 27 hours.

In addition to this, the larger Anker EverFrost 50 can be picked up at Best Buy for $240 off its asking price. Usually costing $949, it can today be claimed for $709, so that's a 25% discount. It has all the same features but a bigger capacity (capable of storing 62 330-milliliter bottles) as well as dual cooling zones so you can keep some items chilled while others stay frozen. Either one will do you right this summer season.

And if you're going road-tripping, we'd recommend checking out our list of the best portable jump-starter deals too, as it's never a bad idea to prep for emergencies.