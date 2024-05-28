Act Fast to Save Up to $300 on M3 MacBook Pros at Amazon

If you've been looking for a new laptop with fast performance and that will last long enough to make your investment worthwhile, there's a good chance Apple's MacBooks are on your radar. Apple makes some of the best laptops on the market. Unfortunately, they are also some of the most expensive, and they rarely go on sale. However, right now you can find multiple MacBook Pros with the latest M3 chips for less at Amazon, as part of the lingering discounts still happening after the hullabaloo of Memorial Day weekend sales.

Apple/CNET Apple 2023 MacBook Pro M3 Max 48GB RAM, 1 TB SSD: $3,699 Save $300 The M3 chip was created to make sure Apple's new laptops can handle the demands of work, school and entertainment today. M3 Max chips like the one included in this laptop are the fastest in this generation of MacBook Pro laptops. With 48GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, this is the most powerful MacBook Pro on sale at Amazon right now. Its battery was designed to work for up to 22 hours. You'll also get a 16.2-inch screen and liquid retina display. $3,699 at Amazon

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro M3 chip, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: $1,400 Save $199 with on-page coupon This MacBook features an M3 chip and 8GB of RAM. Though it has less impressive specs than other models and is on the lower end of the MacBook Pro line, it's still reliable and designed with a battery that lasts up to 22 hours. It has the same camera and liquid retina display as higher-end MacBook Pros and can handle heavy tasks too. Remember to clip the on-page coupon to get this deal. $1,400 at Amazon

These deals come in a mix of direct discounts, but some require you to click the on-page coupons Amazon is known for so you can maximize your savings. If you're looking for other Apple deals, we've compiled a list of lingering Memorial Day discounts on a variety of Apple products.