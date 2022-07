Skip the Refurbs and Grab Acer's Chromebook 311 for Just $100 at Target Now

What makes a good laptop really depends on what you need it for. While it's true that Chromebooks aren't the most powerful laptops on the market, they're lightweight, durable and, most importantly, affordable. If you're looking for a solid budget laptop, this Acer Chromebook 311 is a decent value at its usual price of $180, but right now at Target it's a steal -- you can pick it up for . That's a total discount of 44%, but the deal is good for a limited time only.

If all you really need a laptop for is perusing the web and taking care of some light online work, this Acer 311 is a great choice. It has a 4GB RAM and 32GB of total storage and operates using Google's Chrome OS, which is great for keeping your calendar, inbox and documents synced. It's superportable too, with a thickness of 0.74 inch and weighing only 2.2 pounds. Plus, with a battery life of up to 15 hours, it's great for getting some serious work done while you're on the road.

This Chromebook has an Auto Update Expiration of June 2028, meaning it will continue to receive updates and be supported until at least that date. Looking for a different model? Check out all the best Chromebook deals available right now.