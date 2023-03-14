Accessorize Your iPhone, Apple Watch and More With Deals Starting at $10

It's common knowledge that Apple rarely discounts its own products. However, if you shop around, you can sometimes find decent deals at other retailers. Right now, Woot has a slew of new Apple accessories available, including AirTag loops, MagSafe chargers and wallets, power adapters and more, all marked down with prices starting as low as $10. These offers are available now through March 31, while supplies last. However, we expect some products may sell out, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later for the best selection.

Looking for a powerful charging option for less? You can get that includes a 61-watt power adapter and a 2-meter USB-C charging cable for $37. That's a 58% discount. Apart from charging, this bundled accessory is also is capable of syncing and transferring data with compatible devices. However, if you want a power adapter without the charging cable, Woot has and options available for $23 and $34, respectively.

You can get your hands on an for wireless charging of the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 lineups for 20% less right now, bringing the price to just $32. Or save 54% on this with MagSafe that can snap onto the back of compatible iPhone models and will hold two or three credit cards hassle-free. That discount brings the price to just $27.

And if you're a fan of Apple's AirTags, you can get leather or for $15 each. You can also find , and more, so be sure to shop the available at Woot.

All items included in this sale are backed by a one-year Apple limited warranty. Also note that some of these items will ship in bulk packaging, which means they may arrive in a plain cardboard box rather than the boxes you generally see at the Apple Store, but they're still brand-new.