Deals

Accessorize With 50% Off Disney Jewelry at Pura Vida

Snag Disney-themed necklaces, earrings, rings and more today.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Two rings on a pink background
Pura Vida

If you have Disney fanatics in your family, Pura Vida is offering 50% off all of its Disney jewelry, from necklaces to earrings, that would make for some great gift ideas. Everything is already on sale, so there's no need for a promo code. All you need to do is shop for what you want. Anything on the site would make a great gift for a Disney lover.

See at Pura Vida

There are plenty of standout pieces for fans of Minnie Mouse, including this polka dot bow ring for $10. It's made with silver and an enamel bow. If you want to pair it with other Minnie Mouse jewelry, check out this mixed charms bracelet for $12 or this $10 red enamel charm bracelet.

If you prefer Mickey Mouse jewelry, snag a $12 Mickey Mouse gemstone ring It's stackable and comes in silver or rose gold finishing. These Mickey Mouse hoop earrings are $10 with the iconic Mickey shape. And this $12 Mickey Mouse band ring comes in two color combinations: black with silver and white with rose gold. 

Finally, you can snag other items, such as this mix-and-match stud earring pack for $18 and this Genie lamp pendant necklace is $13 and is a brass base with gold plating.

Head over to the rest of the sale at Pura Vida for more Disney jewelry today.

