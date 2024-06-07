X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

A Windows 11 Pro Upgrade Costs Just $25, but Only for a Few More Days

For a limited time, you can score a lifetime license for Microsoft Windows 11 Pro at almost 90% off.

Adam Oram Senior Editor
Adam Oram is a Senior Editor at CNET. He studied Media at Newcastle University and has been writing about technology since 2013. He previously worked as a Senior Writer at iMore, Deals Editor at Thrifter, and as an Apple Genius. His spare time is spent watching football (both kinds), playing Pokémon games, and eating vegan food.
Expertise Deals | Apple
See full bio
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Adam Oram
Oliver Haslam
2 min read
Windows 11 Pro box on pink gradient background
Microsoft/CNET

While many laptops and PCs are on Windows 11 now, it's not as common to get the Pro version pre-installed. It can be a good upgrade too, because it includes extra features like BitLocker Drive Encryption for additional security. While you can get it direct from Microsoft for about $200, you can get it cheaper elsewhere, such as at StackSocial where it is currently on sale for just $25. The deal is good for just a few days though, so don't wait on it. 

See at StackSocial

Although this is a great deal, it's important to note that not every computer out there can run Windows 11, so before you buy it, you're going to want to ensure that your machine meets the requirements for the operating system. Additionally, the listing says that if you have a PC that's already running Windows 10, and Windows Update doesn't let you install the free Windows 11 upgrade, your computer won't be compatible with this version either.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

After you've bought the license, you'll get an activation key that you can use to install and activate Windows 11 Pro on one computer. To be clear, purchases like this are generally intended for advanced users, folks who are building a new computer or who want to dual-boot an existing computer with a second OS. If you're doing that, you'll need a secondary PC to access and download the files, so be sure you can access everything from another computer in your home, or that you have a friend's machine you can use temporarily. Also, note that you'll want to have a USB thumb drive available to transfer the file.

If you're still on Windows 10 and don't want to move to Windows 11, there's also a Windows 10 Pro license on sale for just $25. Those still considering options for a new computer should check out our roundup of the best laptop deals and desktop deals for some solid options.

Impulse Buys Under $25 That Actually Make Great Gifts

+18 More
See all photos