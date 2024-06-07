A Windows 11 Pro Upgrade Costs Just $25, but Only for a Few More Days

While many laptops and PCs are on Windows 11 now, it's not as common to get the Pro version pre-installed. It can be a good upgrade too, because it includes extra features like BitLocker Drive Encryption for additional security. While you can get it direct from Microsoft for about $200, you can get it cheaper elsewhere, such as at StackSocial where it is currently on sale for just $25. The deal is good for just a few days though, so don't wait on it.

Although this is a great deal, it's important to note that not every computer out there can run Windows 11, so before you buy it, you're going to want to ensure that your machine meets the requirements for the operating system. Additionally, the listing says that if you have a PC that's already running Windows 10, and Windows Update doesn't let you install the free Windows 11 upgrade, your computer won't be compatible with this version either.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

After you've bought the license, you'll get an activation key that you can use to install and activate Windows 11 Pro on one computer. To be clear, purchases like this are generally intended for advanced users, folks who are building a new computer or who want to dual-boot an existing computer with a second OS. If you're doing that, you'll need a secondary PC to access and download the files, so be sure you can access everything from another computer in your home, or that you have a friend's machine you can use temporarily. Also, note that you'll want to have a USB thumb drive available to transfer the file.

If you're still on Windows 10 and don't want to move to Windows 11, there's also a Windows 10 Pro license on sale for just $25. Those still considering options for a new computer should check out our roundup of the best laptop deals and desktop deals for some solid options.