A Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 for Just $250? You Won't Want to Miss This

The Apple Watch Series 7 might not be the latest or best smartwatch these days, but if you want to save some money and want to skip the Apple Watch Series 9, it's still a great option. As is often the case, the value proposition gets even better when you can pick this model up as part of a deal. Today is a prime example of that -- Woot will currently sell you a 45mm cellular Apple Watch Series 7 for just $250, which is a huge 53% off.

There's a lot going for this particular Apple Watch starting with the unusual, striking green finish and continuing to the cellular connectivity that means you can always be online whether or not you have your phone with you. That can be a huge deal if you're going to the gym or are in any situation where carrying your iPhone would be problematic.

It's an Apple Watch, so you can also enjoy all the features that have made the wearable so popular, including health and fitness tracking, an App Store full of apps and so much more. It also has lifesaving features including the heart-rate monitor and ECG functionality, while features like fall detection can help call for help if you're unable to.

Apple Watch deals come and go, but this one is likely to disappear sooner than most. Woot lists it as available for another nine days, but stocks are likely limited and we wouldn't be surprised if the deal ended long before then. For that reason, we would suggest you order your new Apple Watch sooner rather than later to make sure you don't wind up paying more later.