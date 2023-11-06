Early Black Friday Deal Drops the 9th Gen iPad Back Down to All-Time Low Price

The 2021 ninth-gen iPad may not be the latest model in Apple's flagship lineup, but its still managed to hang on to a top spot on our list of the overall best tablets for 2023 thanks to its affordable price tag. And right now, you can get your hands on one for even less. Amazon's Black Friday sale officially kicks off next week, but the online retailer is already offering an early bargain that saves you $80 on this sleek Apple tablet, dropping it back down to the all-time low price of $249. Though there's no set expiration for this early Black Friday deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

If you're after a tablet that's great for the basics like checking your email, streaming shows and scrolling through social media, this is one of the best iPad deals you'll find out there right now. Apple's 10.2-inch tablet may not be the latest model anymore -- having been superseded by the 10th-gen iPad, which ditched the home button -- or the most capable when it comes to raw power, but it has plenty of great features. It's equipped with the still-capable A13 Bionic chip, an 8-megapixel wide-angle rear camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide front camera with Center Stage technology and more. The Retina display has been upgraded from previous models. It has True Tone technology, which adjusts the screen for comfortable viewing in any light.

It also includes a Lightning connector, instead of USB-C, which will be useful to those with plenty of Lightning cables around, and it gets up to 10 hours of battery life per charge. Plus, this 2021 iPad supports the first-gen Apple Pencil (currently $20 off) and Smart Keyboard -- they're sold separately but can help you create and work more easily, so they may be worth the investment.

With this deal, prices start at $249 for the basic 64GB model, but you need some extra storage, you can upgrade to the 256GB model for $399, which is also $80 off. And if you want cellular connectivity, you can save $64 on the 64GB model (with the instant coupon), dropping it down to $380, or snag the 256GB cellular model for $519, which saves you $90.