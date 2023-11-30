X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Get the Best of Both Worlds With the $100 Keurig K-Duo

This two-in-one brewer makes full pots and individual cups, and you can snag it for $90 off right now at Best Buy.

profile.png
profile.png
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Oliver Haslam
2 min read
Keurig K-Duo
Keurig/CNET

Keurig K-Duo: $100

Save $90

You can pick up this versatile two-in-one drip and single-serve coffee maker for a whopping 47% off. 

$100 at Best Buy

Whether you just need a quick pick-me-up, or you're pulling an all-nighter, the Keurig K-Duo is a great way to get your caffeine fix. This two-in-one brewer can whip up both individual cups and entire pots, and right now you can snag one at a serious discount. Best Buy currently has the K-Duo on sale for just $100, which saves you a whopping $90 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration for this deal, however, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

See at Best Buy

The Keurig K-Duo has a single-cup serving option, but the larger 12-cup carafe is well worth remembering for those times when you just want to be able to walk up and get yourself some coffee without waiting for it to brew. It's also a much better approach for those who often make cups for multiple people -- doing it over and over with a single-cup coffee maker is nobody's idea of fun, that's for sure.

Other notable features include a programmable cup volume to set your preferred coffee size (6, 8, 10, or 12 ounces), as well as a removable water tank for easy filling and cleaning. The machine will also keep your coffee warm for you, and you can either use your stash of K-Cup pods or use ground coffee if you prefer.

And you can check out our full roundup of all the best Keurig deals for even more bargains on single-cup brewers. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image