Get the Best of Both Worlds With the $100 Keurig K-Duo

Whether you just need a quick pick-me-up, or you're pulling an all-nighter, the Keurig K-Duo is a great way to get your caffeine fix. This two-in-one brewer can whip up both individual cups and entire pots, and right now you can snag one at a serious discount. Best Buy currently has the K-Duo on sale for just $100, which saves you a whopping $90 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration for this deal, however, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Keurig K-Duo has a single-cup serving option, but the larger 12-cup carafe is well worth remembering for those times when you just want to be able to walk up and get yourself some coffee without waiting for it to brew. It's also a much better approach for those who often make cups for multiple people -- doing it over and over with a single-cup coffee maker is nobody's idea of fun, that's for sure.

Other notable features include a programmable cup volume to set your preferred coffee size (6, 8, 10, or 12 ounces), as well as a removable water tank for easy filling and cleaning. The machine will also keep your coffee warm for you, and you can either use your stash of K-Cup pods or use ground coffee if you prefer.

