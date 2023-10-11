89 October Prime Day Bargains You Can't Miss Out on for $50 or Less
Shop tons of budget-friendly offers during the final day of Amazon's massive October Prime Day sale.
It's the second and final day of Amazon's massive October Prime Day sale, and the deals aren't showing any signs of slowing down quite yet. There are still plenty of bargains out there on big-ticket items like laptops and TVs, but you don't have to break the bank to save big at this sale. There are also tons of discounts on basic tech and everyday essentials, and to help you make the most of these affordable offers, we've rounded up some of the best deals you can shop for $50 or less below.
Also, be sure to keep an eye on our Prime Day live blog for more big discounts. And if you're looking for even more affordable finds, you can check out our roundups of the best deals under $10 and under $25 as well. We'll continue to update this page as more deals pop up throughout the week, so be sure to check back for the best bargains available.
October Prime Day deals under $50 on tech
This snap-on magnetic battery pack is the perfect pickup for iPhone users who want a little extra juice each day without carrying cables and chargers around.
Access all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more with Amazon's 4K-capable Fire TV Stick. The device is more than half off its regular price right now.
You can't beat the portability of a tablet -- and right now you can score a third off of the price of this already affordable option for streaming and browsing.
While Sony's higher-end headphones can cost you several hundred, the Sony WH-CH520 are much more affordable and is our pick for best Sony headphones on a budget.
Amazon's diminutive smart display is already a great investment, especially at over half off. But for just $2 more, you can get one with a color-changing smart bulb to customize your space. That's a total savings of over $100.
- Anker 553 8-in-1 USB-C hub: $50 (save $20)
- Perilogics Universal Phone Mount: $9 (save $9)
- Energizer TacR-1000 LED flashlight: $35 (save $5)
- Logitech M720 Triathlon multi-device wireless mouse: $34 (save $6)
- Fire TV Stick Lite: $18 (save $12)
- Fire TV Stick: $20 (save $20)
- Echo Pop: $18 (save $22)
- Echo Pop + Kasa smart plug: $19 (save $44)
- Echo Dot (5th gen): $23 (save $27)
- Echo Dot (5th gen) + Kasa smart plug: $24 (save $49)
- Loop Experience ear plugs for concerts: $28 (save $7)
- Echo Dot with Clock (5th gen): $45 (save $15)
- Echo Dot with Clock (5th gen) + Philips Hue bulb: $47 (save $68)
- Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor: $49 (save $21)
- Amazon Smart Plug: $13 (save $12)
- Blink Video Doorbell: $30 (save $30)
- Blink Mini (3-pack): $40 (save $60)
- Amazon Luna wireless controller: $40 (save $30)
- Moment Case for iPhone 14 Pro: $30 (save $20)
- Treblab WX8 earbuds: $20 (save $50)
- HP DeskJet 2734e wireless color all-in-one printer: $40 (save $45)
- Sony SRS-XB100 Bluetooth speaker: $48 (save $12)
- Samsung 980 PRO SSD 1TB: $50 (save $11)
- Huanuo dual monitor stand: $35 (save $33 with code 8R5LXR6G)
- Magsafe charging station for multiple devices: $32 (save $38)
- Tile Item Finders sale: up to 31% off
- Anker Life A1 earbuds: $31 (save $19)
October Prime Day deals under $50 on everyday essentials
Replace your old and scratchy bath towels with this luxurious six-piece set from Amrapur Overseas while it's currently over 70% off. It includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths, which are made from soft and durable 600 GSM cotton. All towels are machine washable and dryer safe.
- Colgate and Softsoap products: Up to 52% off
- Coslus water dental flosser teeth pick: $25 (save $15)
- Kleenex multifold paper towels (16 count): $30 (save $7)
- IRIS USA 44-drawer sewing and craft parts cabinet: $33 (save $15)
- Energizer LED headlamp (2-pack): $11 (save $6)
- Contigo and Bubba water bottles and tumblers: Up to 38% off
- Altman Plants succulents (5-pack): $12 (save $6)
- One Step Root Booster round dryer brush: $31 (save $29)
- Philips Norelco OneBlade 360 electric razor: $40 (save $10)
- Swiffer Sweeper 2-in-1 mop: $12 (save $7)
- Cottonelle Ultra Clean toilet paper (six-pack): $8 (save $5)
- Energizer Max AA batteries (24 count): $15 (save $10)
- Home cleaning and laundry from Lysol, Gain and more: Up to 52% off
October Prime Day deals under $50 on home and garden
With wildfires affecting air quality around the country this year, it's a good idea to keep an air purifier on hand. This Aroeve model is designed for smaller rooms of up to 215 square feet and is equipped with a HEPA filter to help remove smoke, pollen and other harmful particulates from the air. Plus, it runs at a quiet 22 decibels, so it won't keep you up at night if you use it in your bedroom. You can drop it down to $38 when you clip the on-page coupon.
Get in on the air fryer craze without spending a fortune with this affordable Dash model. It has a 2.6-quart capacity and allows for three presets for your favorite foods.
- Beams indoor and outdoor lighting: From $7
- LE 1000LM battery-powered LED camping lantern (2-pack): $36 (save $24)
- Shark CH701 Cyclone Pet handheld vacuum: $50 (save $10)
- Dash Deluxe Everyday electric griddle: $42 (save $8)
- Dash Chef Series immersion hand blender: $46 (save $14)
- Yankee and WoodWick candles: Up to 46% off
- Nuwave pizza baking stone: $15 (save $10)
- Ecolution microwave popcorn popper: $16 (save $4)
- KitchenAid Albany oven mitt: $16 (save 14)
- Solar torch light with flickering flame: $27 (save $23)
- Waterproof motion sensor remote control outdoor lights: $29 (save $31)
- Delamu 2-tier under-sink organizers (2 sets): $29 (save $11)
- Phueut handheld natural steam cleaner: $45 (save $11)
- Cozsinoor bed pillows (2-pack): $30 (save $20)
- Christmas trees, lights and decorations: Up to 63% off
- AeroGarden Harvest seed pod kit: $50 (save $115)
- 20 Pack Magnetic Cabinet Locks Baby Proofing: $36 (save $9)
- JoyJolt JoyFul 24pc Borosilicate Glass Storage Containers: $36 (save $34)
- Frameo 10-inch digital picture frame: $50 (save $50)
October Prime Day deals under $50 on health and fitness
If you're having trouble getting to sleep in this summer heat, these cooling memory foam pillows may help. They're perforated to support refreshing air flow, while still providing ergonomic support to help relieve neck and back pain.
- Toloco massage gun: $40 (save $60)
- Gaiam yoga mat: $30 (save $10)
- JFit deluxe pull-up bar: $25 (save $14)
- Yes4All plank trainer: $31 (save $5)
- Tabeke under-desk exercise bike: $30 (save $20)
- Gaiam yoga accessories and hats: Up to 38% off
- Lepwings solar lantern: $29 (save $14)
- Osteo cervical pillow for neck pain relief: $42 (save $28)
- Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder: $31 (save $16)
October Prime Day deals under $50 on games
If you just bought yourself a PS5 or want to grab a few games from for your PS5, Amazon is having a massive Prime Day sale on PS4 and PS5 games. That includes some game of the year contenders, such as Spider-Man Miles Morales for $39 and God of War Ragnarök for $50.
- PlayStation 4 DualShock wireless controller: $49 (save $16)
- Ticket to Ride board game: $28 (save $27)
- Catan (base game): $27 (save $22)
- Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game: $8 (save $2)
- Splendor (base game): $20 (save $25)
- Pro-Spin portable ping pong set: $32 (save $18)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Month Membership: $40 (save $5)
- Holy Stone Mini kid's drone: $26 (save $24)
- Nerf Disruptor Elite Blaster: $8 (save $7)
- Monopoly: The Lord of the Rings edition: $31 (save $14)
- Remote Control Helicopter: $40 (save $20)
