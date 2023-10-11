X
89 October Prime Day Bargains You Can't Miss Out on for $50 or Less

Shop tons of budget-friendly offers during the final day of Amazon's massive October Prime Day sale.

Adam Oram Deals Writer
Adam Oram
Best deals right now

Anker MagGo 621 battery pack for MagSafe: $30

This snap-on magnetic battery pack is the perfect pickup for iPhone users who want a little extra juice each day without carrying cables and chargers around. 

Details
Save $30
$30 at Amazon

Amrapur Overseas 6-piece towel set: $24

Replace your old and scratchy bath towels with this luxurious six-piece set from Amrapur Overseas while it's currently over 70% off. It includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths, which are made from soft and durable 600 GSM cotton. All towels are machine washable and dryer safe. 

Details
Save $66
$24 at Amazon

Aroeve MK01 air purifier: $37

With wildfires affecting air quality around the country this year, it's a good idea to keep an air purifier on hand. This Aroeve model is designed for smaller rooms of up to 215 square feet and is equipped with a HEPA filter to help remove smoke, pollen and other harmful particulates from the air. Plus, it runs at a quiet 22 decibels, so it won't keep you up at night if you use it in your bedroom. You can drop it down to $38 when you clip the on-page coupon.

Details
Save $33 with coupon
$37 at Amazon

Pharmedoc memory foam pillow (2-pack): $39

If you're having trouble getting to sleep in this summer heat, these cooling memory foam pillows may help. They're perforated to support refreshing air flow, while still providing ergonomic support to help relieve neck and back pain.

Details
Save $61
$39 at Amazon

PlayStation 4 and 5 Games: Up to 59% Off

If you just bought yourself a PS5 or want to grab a few games from for your PS5, Amazon is having a massive Prime Day sale on PS4 and PS5 games. That includes some game of the year contenders, such as Spider-Man Miles Morales for $39 and God of War Ragnarök for $50.

Details
See at Amazon

It's the second and final day of Amazon's massive October Prime Day sale, and the deals aren't showing any signs of slowing down quite yet. There are still plenty of bargains out there on big-ticket items like laptops and TVs, but you don't have to break the bank to save big at this sale. There are also tons of discounts on basic tech and everyday essentials, and to help you make the most of these affordable offers, we've rounded up some of the best deals you can shop for $50 or less below. 

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Also, be sure to keep an eye on our Prime Day live blog for more big discounts. And if you're looking for even more affordable finds, you can check out our roundups of the best deals under $10 and under $25 as well. We'll continue to update this page as more deals pop up throughout the week, so be sure to check back for the best bargains available. 

October Prime Day deals under $50 on tech

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $23

Access all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more with Amazon's 4K-capable Fire TV Stick. The device is more than half off its regular price right now. 

Details
Save $27
$23 at Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $40

You can't beat the portability of a tablet -- and right now you can score a third off of the price of this already affordable option for streaming and browsing.

Details
Save $20
$40 at Amazon

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones: $38

While Sony's higher-end headphones can cost you several hundred, the Sony WH-CH520 are much more affordable and is our pick for best Sony headphones on a budget.

Details
Save $22
$38 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) + Philips Hue bulb: $42

Amazon's diminutive smart display is already a great investment, especially at over half off. But for just $2 more, you can get one with a color-changing smart bulb to customize your space. That's a total savings of over $100.

Details
Save $103
$42 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $50 on everyday essentials

October Prime Day deals under $50 on home and garden

Dash Tasti-Crisp digital air fryer: $50

Get in on the air fryer craze without spending a fortune with this affordable Dash model. It has a 2.6-quart capacity and allows for three presets for your favorite foods. 

Details
Save $10
$50 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $50 on health and fitness

October Prime Day deals under $50 on games

