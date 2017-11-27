80-Piece Personalized Youth Art Set for $18 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers this 80-Piece Personalized Youth Art Set for $18. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14 and the best deal we've seen for this set. This 14.5" x 9" wooden carrying case contains oil, pastel crayons, colored pencils, watercolor paints, and brushes.
