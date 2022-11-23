8 Black Friday Must-Haves That Have Never Had Prices Lower Than Right Now

As we approach Black Friday the price cuts just keep getting deeper. Some discounts are merely good, but others are great; nay, the best we've ever seen. Read on for a list of on-sale products we recommend, all of which make great holiday gifts, and all of which are at their current lowest prices of all time.

For more Black Friday deal-finding, check out our favorite deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target. We've also rounded up the best Black Friday deals under $25 and a selection of deals that are so good they'll probably sell out before Black Friday. If all those deals leave your head spinning, check out our Black Friday cheat sheet.

Keurig At just $50, this is the lowest we've seen the sleek and small Keurig drop in 2022. As the name suggests, the K-Mini is Keurig's smallest brewer. It only holds enough water to brew a single 6- to 12-ounce cup at a time, so you have to add fresh water after every cup. But with no water reservoir, it has a depth of just 11 inches, about 4 inches less than the K-Slim. If saving counter space is your No. 1 priority, the K-Mini is the best Keurig for you. It's the perfect machine for a college dorm or to plant in your home office.

JBL The JBL Go 3 earned a spot on our lists of both the best mini Bluetooth speakers and the best Bluetooth speakers overall for 2022. It's rugged, superportable and currently at its lowest price ever.

Nintendo Nintendo rarely offers discounts on the Switch, so this seasonal bundle with Mario Kart 8 is about as good as it gets. At $300, it's the same price as the console normally costs, but also includes a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (a great game) and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Online.

David Carnoy/CNET The second-gen AirPods Pro are down to $200 right now at several retailers, but we'd be surprised if this deal lasts all the way until Friday. These were just released in September and have received glowing reviews since. Grab a pair today, before you're stuck paying more later.

Jared DiPane/CNET Every time Amazon has offered a bundle like this in the past, it's sold out before the end of the sale period. With this being Amazon's newest Echo Dot, we anticipate there will be a lot of interest in the huge discount, so be sure to grab one now before it's too late.

Amazon This audio player for kids as young as 3 comes with figurines (called Tonies) they can place on top to hear a bedtime story or a song. The Toniebox starter set has never been priced this low before.

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET Google's Pixel 6A punches above its weight when it comes to camera quality, design and screen size. It's the best under-$500 Android phone you can get, and though it's not Google's flagship, the 6A is all most people need in a phone.