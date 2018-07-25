8.5" LCD Writing Tablet for $7 + free s&h from China

TomTop offers this 8.5" LCD Writing Tablet in several colors for $6.96 with free shipping. That's $23 off and the best price we could find. It comes with a stylus. Deal ends July 31.
Note: This item ships from China and requires two to five weeks for delivery. Also, the countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time and resets daily.
