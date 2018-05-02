8.5" LCD Writing Tablet for $10 + free s&h from China

TomTop offers this 2.8-oz. 8.5" LCD Writing Tablet in several colors (White pictured) for $9.99 with free shipping. Excluding the below mention, that's the lowest price we could find by a buck. It features a pressure-sensitive screen, erase button, and stylus. One CR2020 button battery is required, included. Deal ends May 31.



Note: This item ships from China and requires two to five weeks for delivery. Also, the countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time and resets daily.



A close price: Lotsgoods88 via eBay offers it for $10.33 with free shipping. (It's unclear if a battery is included. It also ships from China and requires three to eight weeks for delivery.)